Joe Rogan’s blunt defense of Cain Velasquez resurfaces in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s story

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his support for Cain Velasquez yet again by sharing Joe Rogan's defense of the American on his Instagram story. Velasquez was recently sentenced to a five-year prison sentence for shooting a person who had been accused of molesting his four-year-old son.

Velasquez had been out of jail since November 2022 and will now have to serve time in the prison, with four years of supervised probation. Nurmagomedov shared a story, which witnessed the UFC icon's comments on Velasquez's case during his latest podcast episode with Ilia Topuria. The 57-year-old said:

"If you're not a father, you can't understand the murderous rage you'd feel if a man attacked your child. He should never have gone to prison. He poses no threat to society, he's not dangerous, and he shouldn't be in jail. He was in a murderous rage for a reason, and if he had killed that guy, the world would be better off."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below:

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story.

Notably, Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez have been training partners and teammates in the American Kickboxing Academy.

Velasquez won the UFC heavyweight championship twice and also defended the title two times. In his last outing, the 42-year-old was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 2019.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Arman Tsarukyan is a worthy challenger for the lightweight title

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov identified Arman Tsarukyan as a worthy challenger to Islam Makhachev's throne. Tsarukyan and Makhachev were supposed to face off at UFC 311, but the challenger pulled out due to an injury.

Ilia Topuria has been in the headlines as the next supposed lightweight title challenger, but according to Nurmagomedov, Tsarukyan will prove to be more of a challenge. During an interview with Adam Zubayraev, he said:

“My personal opinion, not necessarily [more] dangerous, let’s say more competitive, I think it’s [Arman] Tsarukyan. I think Arman is a more serious fighter than Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145, but we haven’t seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam than Topuria. I don’t know what kind of agreements Topuria and the UFC had, but from Islam’s side, he already gave two title shots to the 145-pound champion. Both times Islam won."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (2:30):

