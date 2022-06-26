Joe Rogan's embrace was "way better", says Vanessa Demopoulos after jumping into Michael Bisping's arms, 'The Count' responds

Vanessa Demopoulos likely prefers embracing Joe Rogan over Michael Bisping during her post-fight interviews.

After winning her fight against Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot, 'Lil Monster' jumped into Bisping's arms, who was there to interview her. But 'The Count' did not embrace her as Rogan did in her previous fight. Bisping failed to support Demopoulos while she had her arm around his shoulder.

During the post-fight press conference, Demopoulos said that the embrace by Rogan was better in comparison to the one by Bisping at UFC Vegas 57.

"Joe's was way better... I kinda knew Bisping was not gonna hold me up. It's a part of his personality. I don't take it personal," said Vanessa Demopoulos.

Watch her discuss the moment below:

Bisping reacted to Demopoulos' comments, jokingly suggesting that he was offended by the strawweight's words.

Dillon Danis also commented on Bisping's actions, taking a jibe at 'The Count'.

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev Turn your internet off, we all know your pu** and you won’t keep same energy in real life @dillondanis Turn your internet off, we all know your pu** and you won’t keep same energy in real life @dillondanis 🐥 https://t.co/xao3GIK8Hi

In an unexpected turn of events, Muhammad Mukaev addressed Danis' comments by saying he would shut 'El Jefe' up.

Vanessa Demopoulos reflects on her interaction with Joe Rogan at UFC 270

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA in January, Vanessa Demopoulos spoke about her celebration with Joe Rogan after her win at UFC 270.

'Lil Monster' said that the celebration was something she always wanted to do inside the octagon and that her wish came true at UFC 270.

"I really wanted to do that. So it was something I told myself... I was so hyped, I was like, 'Joe, what's up?' I dapped him up so hard. That was more like sheer surprise, a priceless reaction and just awe of the moment. And the climb, I wanted to do it and I did it. I sent it, it was good."

Watch the moment between Demopoulos and Joe Rogan below:

Demopoulos has now won two fights in a row in the UFC. UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot marked the third UFC appearance for the 33-year-old. 'Lil Monster' had a razor-close fight with Jinh Yu Frey and ultimately took home a split decision victory.

Watch Vanessa Demopoulos' interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

