Joe Rogan's latest UFC 300 bombshell invalidates Conor McGregor's "upset" claim

Joe Rogan recently dropped a bombshell revelation about Conor McGregor potentially headlining the landmark UFC 300 event in April. The veteran UFC commentator revealed that the promotion was keen on the Irishman featuring in the main event and made the offer should he be ready before the deadline.

Unfortunately, McGregor couldn't be fit before the April 13 date, and plans of him appearing on the card were scrapped. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE Fight Companion for UFC 297), he said:

"The big one - they were trying to get Conor... But he’s not going to be ready then. [H/T TheSun.ie]

Watch the full episode below:

Rogan's statements appeared to refute Ariel Helwani's claims that McGregor was "upset" about not being given a spot on the UFC 300 card. 'The Notorious' notably slammed the promotion for delaying his return and accused them of mistreating him at the 'Day Of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia last month.

During an episode of The MMA Hour earlier this month (via The Irish Sun's Chisanga Malata), Helwani stated that the Irishman was angry at being snubbed despite pushing hard for a spot on the milestone pay-per-view event. In an X post, he reiterated his statements and wrote:

"International Fight Week is, in fact, slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week, they settled on June 29."

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that McGregor took to Instagram on New Year's Eve and announced that he'll be facing Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout on June 29 during the UFC's annual International Fight Week.

Daniel Cormier advocates a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight for UFC 300

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially returning to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 300. The former two-division champion opined that he had a better and more attractive matchup in mind for the milestone event's headliner.

During a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC Show, Cormier pointed out that McGregor and Nate Diaz have been going back and forth about a potential blockbuster trilogy fight. He opined that a third McGregor-Diaz would outsell a McGregor-Chandler fight and said:

"What I will say about UFC 300 is it’s missing a big fight... If McGregor fights Diaz, that is what I believe draws the general fan in as much as anything that they could do in the UFC right now... The way the first fight played out, the way the second fight played out. It is still two of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in UFC history."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:15 onwards):