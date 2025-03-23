Joe Rogan's live reaction to Sean Brady submitting Leon Edwards with a guillotine: "Oh my goodness!"

Joe Rogan was stunned as Sean Brady pulled off the most significant victory of his career so far. Stepping in as a replacement for Jack Della Maddalena, Brady traveled to London and shocked the world by submitting former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards with a mounted guillotine in the fourth round.

The fight started as a striking battle, but Brady dictated the terms with grappling exchanges in the second round. He controlled Edwards with top pressure and was always two steps ahead in the exchanges. The 32-year-old American kept landing strikes and constantly threatened with submissions.

As the fourth round began, Brady wasted no time securing another takedown, climbing to mount, and locking in the choke that forced an immediate tap.

Rogan was blown away by the magnitude of Brady's dominant win, considering that it came against a former UFC titleholder. As Brady sunk in the guillotine, Rogan said:

"He's going for the guillotine. Look at this, one-arm guillotine. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness! He tapped, he tapped wow! Sean f*cking Brady... Holy sh*t! What a performance... Shut out against one of the best of all time in the division, former champion, beats his [Edwards] a*s and submits him."

Check out Joe Rogan's live reaction below:

For Brady, this victory skyrockets his stock in the welterweight division. He currently occupies the No.5 spot in the divisional rankings.

As for Edwards, it’s a crushing defeat and the second consecutive loss in front of his home crowd. The UK MMA star is experiencing back-to-back losses for the first time in his career and his first setback by submission in 28 professional fights.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg picked up a unanimous decision win against Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of the recently concluded UFC London card. Kevin Holland returned to winning ways after a two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win against Gunnar Nelson.

