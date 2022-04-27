Joe Rogan's No.1 - Brendan Schaub on people using him to get to his friends, reveals bizarre interaction with Rogan fan

Brendan Schaub recently detailed a bizarre interaction with a Joe Rogan fan who waited outside of a venue to hand him a letter intended for the UFC color commentator.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Schaub was asked if people use him to get to his friends. The query immediately reminded him of a recent incident involving a Joe Rogan fan who was seeking the podcaster's help after apparently losing his house.

Here's what the former UFC heavyweight said:

"Rogan's No.1. I had a show last night at Improv and the security was in the green room. Last night, big-a** show and then the security guard told me there's a guy outside and he says he needs to give you something. I'm like, 'Does he look crazy?' He's like, 'Looks pretty crazy.' [I said], 'Tell him I went out the back,' And then show ended, it's like 1 AM and dude's still out there. We didn't he was out there. I walk out and he gives me literally a f*****g envelope like this f*****g thick. He was like, 'You gotta give this to Rogan, man! I got evicted out of my house, I have a squatter.' I'm like, 'F**k.. what?'"

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss his bizarre run-in with a Joe Rogan fan below:

Brendan Schaub on what makes Alexander Volkanovski the strongest featherweight in the UFC

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most dominant forces in the UFC featherweight division right now.

Speaking on an episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub recalled an interaction with Volkanovski, who opened up on what made him the strongest 145lber despite being relatively shorter than most other men in the division.

Here's what Brendan Schaub said:

"When guys go up, he [Volkanovski] goes, 'I see the concern but you got to realize even at '45, I'm always the shorter guy, but I'm always the strongest guy. In my training camps, I don't really train with lightweights and below.' His entire camp consists of '55 and up. He only goes with '55's or '70's, '85ers and even light heavyweights. He goes, 'We do walk work, we do wrestling' and he said, 'It's because of my strength and power. I think one of the reasons why I have the strength and I'm built like this is because I did used to be 214 pounds, so my bone structure and the tendens in my muscle is stronger than almost everybody.'"

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off an impressive win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. After the win, 'The Great' expressed interest in moving up to lightweight to become a two-division champion.

