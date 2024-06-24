Joe Rogan says Elon Musk's first Neuralink recipient  could inspire future "AI" made movie: "How the world changed in 2024"

Joe Rogan believes a movie could be created with artificial intelligence about "how the world changed in 2024" due to Neuralink.

Over the last decade, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been working on a neurotechnology company called "Neuralink." The 52-year-old billionaire teased world-changing innovation, including an implant device capable of connecting human brains with high-level technology to create a futuristic system.

In January 2024, Musk confirmed that the first Neuralink device was installed in a human. The testing patient, Noland Arbaugh, is paralyzed from the waist down and stated that the technology has allowed him to use a computer with his thoughts.

Trending

Arbaugh recently made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan opened the podcast by saying this about the Neuralink situation:

"I have a feeling if there's a movie they do in the future of how the world changed in 2024, you're gonna be in that movie."

Rogan followed up by saying:

"They probably don't need people by then [for actors]. They'd probably just do movies with AI and probably really quickly. You could probably take a really great novel like 'The Great Gatsby,' run it through an AI video creator, and it would just make you the most amazing version of 'The Great Gatsby.'"

Watch Rogan's comments below (0:10):

Is Joe Rogan commentating at next weekend's UFC 303?

On June 29, International Fight Week will conclude with a pay-per-view event, UFC 303, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was initially supposed to be Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler before 'The Notorious pulled out with a broken toe.

As a result, Alex Pereira accepted a short-notice fight to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. They first fought at UFC 295 in November 2023, with Pereira winning by second-round knockout to claim the vacant 205-pound throne.

Although it's unconfirmed by the promotion, Joe Rogan will most likely be featured on the commentary team for UFC 303. The 56-year-old living legend has decreased the number of events he works over the last few years, but he tends to appear for pay-per-view events in North America.

Watch UFC 303 main event promo video below: