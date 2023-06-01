After his exit from the UFC in January, Francis Ngannou recently announced that he had signed a historic multi-fight agreement with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). While many have congratulated the Cameroonian on finding a new home, UFC commentator Joe Rogan is not happy to see him go.

While Ngannou's contract disputes with the UFC regarded fair pay for fighters and freedom to pursue boxing independently, 'The Predator' will be entering a "strategic partnership" with the PFL, giving him equity and leadership roles within the promotion.

This will also allow him to box outside the promotion and reportedly guarantee $2 million for all his opponents.

While the deal seems immensely lucrative for Francis Ngannou, Joe Rogan recently expressed his frustration at seeing 'The Predator' leave the UFC and believes it's a significant loss for the 36-year-old.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #1991), the popular podcaster stated:

"It’s a big loss in my mind, like, him going to the PFL. It bums me out. I understand it. I’m happy he’s going to get paid, I’m happy he’s going to get to box. But I loved watching this guy fight in the UFC. He was a f***ing monster. He was so good dude. And he is so good." (h/t essentiallysports.com)

Joe Rogan talks Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 2

On the same JRE episode, Joe Rogan and his guests analyzed the second fight between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

Sitting down with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, the UFC commentator outlined why he thought that Miocic was at a disadvantage due to the fight going down at the UFC Apex's smaller octagon.

Joe Rogan pointed out that since the rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic took place in a much smaller cage, the American fighter's game plan was negatively impacted. He noted that the smaller octagon rendered it impossible for Miocic to keep his distance from Ngannou, considering 'The Predator's reach and frightening KO power. He stated:

"This is the heavyweight championship of the world. It is in a small cage which is terrible for Stipe. Because he gotta get away from that guy. Anytime you can’t move backward, it’s because there is a cage there. You gotta get away from that guy. He is so destructive, he is so terrifying.” (h/t essentiallysports.com)

Francis Ngannou managed to secure a second-round knockout against Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title.

