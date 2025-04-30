  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan
  • Joe Rogan shares bizarre survival hack about using "toxic" Frito chips to light fires in wet conditions

Joe Rogan shares bizarre survival hack about using "toxic" Frito chips to light fires in wet conditions

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 30, 2025 19:31 GMT
UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Rodriguez v Osbourne - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan discloses how Frito chips can be used as a survival hack to light fires in wet conditions [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently shed light on a bizarre survival hack in wet conditions that involves Frito chips. He noted that the chips can be used in dire circumstances, especially when wet conditions affect the ability to start a fire.

Ad

Frito is popular for their variety of brands and tasty selection of chips that they offer for their consumers. Like many other brands, the chips are cooked with oils and contain several ingredients that might not be the healthiest option.

During the latest episode of his JRE podcast with actor Jeremy Renner, Rogan recalled using Frito chips and explained how they not only helped start a fire, but also burn for a lengthy period of time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The longtime UFC commentator mentioned that the amount of seed oils present in the chips along with other ingredients make them a bizarre survival hack in wet conditions:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"For people that ever want to start a fire when everything's wet, Fritos. You know, the little bags of Fritos, those little motherfu**ers are so toxic that if you light those things, they're like these little fire starters. Yeah, man, Fritos are crazy flammable. They stay lit for a long a** time cause they're just soaked with oil... Whatever harmful seed oil, whatever industrial lubricant those fu**ing things are made out of... They're essentially some sort of a corn byproduct and oil."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:04:26):

youtube-cover
Ad

Jeremy Renner explains his diet on The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan asked Jeremy Renner about his diet following his near-fatal accident in 2023.

During the aforementioned appearance, Renner admitted to not being too aware of which foods he consumes could result in more inflammation. He mentioned that he balances healthy food and non-healthier options to avoid health issues:

"I haven't really gotten that far into [inflammation] yet, I'm sure I will. There was a doctor also helping me with stuff and I have people cook, prepare certain things for me... I'm really good at moderating all things. All things good and bad, so my body has a chance to exist and is not forced... too many anything." [1:06:07]
Ad

Check out Jeremy Renner's post promoting the release of his memoir below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications