Joe Rogan shares bizarre survival hack about using "toxic" Frito chips to light fires in wet conditions

Joe Rogan recently shed light on a bizarre survival hack in wet conditions that involves Frito chips. He noted that the chips can be used in dire circumstances, especially when wet conditions affect the ability to start a fire.

Frito is popular for their variety of brands and tasty selection of chips that they offer for their consumers. Like many other brands, the chips are cooked with oils and contain several ingredients that might not be the healthiest option.

During the latest episode of his JRE podcast with actor Jeremy Renner, Rogan recalled using Frito chips and explained how they not only helped start a fire, but also burn for a lengthy period of time.

The longtime UFC commentator mentioned that the amount of seed oils present in the chips along with other ingredients make them a bizarre survival hack in wet conditions:

"For people that ever want to start a fire when everything's wet, Fritos. You know, the little bags of Fritos, those little motherfu**ers are so toxic that if you light those things, they're like these little fire starters. Yeah, man, Fritos are crazy flammable. They stay lit for a long a** time cause they're just soaked with oil... Whatever harmful seed oil, whatever industrial lubricant those fu**ing things are made out of... They're essentially some sort of a corn byproduct and oil."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:04:26):

Jeremy Renner explains his diet on The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan asked Jeremy Renner about his diet following his near-fatal accident in 2023.

During the aforementioned appearance, Renner admitted to not being too aware of which foods he consumes could result in more inflammation. He mentioned that he balances healthy food and non-healthier options to avoid health issues:

"I haven't really gotten that far into [inflammation] yet, I'm sure I will. There was a doctor also helping me with stuff and I have people cook, prepare certain things for me... I'm really good at moderating all things. All things good and bad, so my body has a chance to exist and is not forced... too many anything." [1:06:07]

Check out Jeremy Renner's post promoting the release of his memoir below:

