Joe Rogan shares honest review of journalist Keith Olbermann's video urging people to take COVID-19 vaccine: "He's doing this to virtue signal"

Episode #2278 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed author Chase Hughes, during which the topic of COVID-19 arose. Specifically, Rogan and Hughes shared their thoughts on an older video featuring political commentator and sports journalist Keith Olbermann.

The video is defined by Olbermann encouraging the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Moreover, he claims that those who are hesitant to get the vaccine aren't actually protesting against vaccine mandates. Instead, he proposes that they are fearful, to which Rogan said the following in reaction:

"He's doing this for social credit, he's doing this to virtue signal, he's doing this to show everybody he's holding up his card, 'I'm compliant'.

He added:

"They're afraid of what everyone's experiencing right now, Keith. Massive side effects. Look at the amount ofo people that have myocarditis. Look at the rises and all these autoimmune disorders and all these different things, neurological conditions, that people are dealing with that are vaccine-injured."

Check out Joe Rogan criticizing Keith Olbermann's pro-COVID-19 vaccine video (2:23:55):

This isn't the first time that the longtime UFC commentator has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, he himself elected for alternative medical solutions when he contracted the disease, which proved unpopular with the American media, prompting UFC CEO Dana White to come to his defense.

Fortunately for Rogan, he recovered from COVID-19. He isn't the only prominent MMA figure to express apprehension regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Three-time Bellator lightweight champion and one-time UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler is another.

Chandler initially claimed that he was awaiting further efficacy tests for the COVID-19 vaccine before taking it. However, he later elected not to get vaccinated at all.

Joe Rogan previously attacked the COVID-19 vaccine in late 2024

Joe Rogan's crusade against the COVID-19 vaccine was front and center on episode #2241 of his podcast, which aired on Dec. 11, 2024. While conversing with American psychedelic drug researcher Rick Strassman, he detailed how his decision to avoid the vaccine came about.

"So, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine got pulled, because people were getting blood clots. So, then two people that I knew that did get it, had strokes. I don't know if it was a coincidence, but it seemed rather odd. And then I started getting nervous."

Check out Joe Rogan's concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine (2:09:56):

Current United States president Donald Trump, also shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew Rogan's agreement.

