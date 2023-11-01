Joe Rogan shoots arrow at Elon Musk's Cybertruck, UFC heavyweight arrested, Former champ urges Tyson Fury to retire: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will Elon Musk's latest appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, as well as the arrest of UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis. Also, a former undisputed heavyweight champion urges Tyson Fury to retire, following Francis Ngannou clash.

#3. Joe Rogan's bow fails to pierce Elon Musk's Tesa Cybertruck on JRE

Joe Rogan was recently left gobsmacked after inviting Elon Musk on to the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) for the fourth time.

The UFC color commentator took to Instagram to announce Musk's latest appearance on the show, but teased it by attempting to fire his arrow through Musk's latest interation of his Tesla Cybertruck.

Rogan was convinced his 80-pound bow would have no issues getting through the exterior of the vehicle, whereas Musk was confident it would hold up against the weapon. The JRE host was then left stunned as his arrow bounced off of the Cybertruck without leaving a scratch.

#2. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving 4 days before return to octagon

Derrick Lewis is now facing legal troubles just days before he is set to return to the UFC's octagon.

In a recent report by ABC13, 'The Black Beast' was detained after being caught speeding in his Lamborghini in Houston, Texas. The KO artist was driving a staggering 136 miles per hour in a 50mph zone, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Lewis has since been released on a '$100 personal recognizance bond' and has been handed a court date set for December 27, next month.

Despite his latest issues with the law, Derrick Lewis is still expected to face Jailton Almeida on November 4 next weekend.

#1. Former boxing champion urges Tyson Fury to retire

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes Tyson Fury should hang up his gloves, following his bout against Francis Ngannou/

Fury and Ngannou went head-to-head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a bout dubbed the 'Battle of the Baddest'. It featured the lineal heavyweight champion taking on Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut in the ring.

What was expected to be a routine win for 'The Gypsy King' proved anything but, however, as 'The Predator' shocked the world with his performance. Francis Ngannou went the distance and toe-to-toe with Fury across all 10 rounds and even dropped the British star in the third-round.

Despite Ngannou's valiant effort, Fury took the victory via a controversial split-decision. A result which many fans and experts felt was wrong.

Following Fury's uncharacteristically poor peformance, Riddick Bowe spoke to Fight Hub TV to give his thoughts on the fight.

According to Bowe, despite Tyson Fury picking up the victory, he should retire from the sport for being taken the distance by the former UFC champ. He said:

“Tyson, he needs to retire. He’s fought a guy who’s had no fights and just turning pro and for a guy that’s got no experience, Tyson Fury should have got him out of there early. He made Tyson look bad. He knocked him down, he hit him with shots. If he don’t have any experience how could he do all that? He made Tyson look bad.

Catch Bowe's comments here (0:10):