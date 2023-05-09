Create

Joe Rogan takes money from guests for podcast appearances, UFC fighters joke 

By Sayan Nag
Modified May 09, 2023 06:24 GMT
UFC fighters joke about paying Joe Rogan for JRE podcast appearance [Image courtesy: @PowerfulJRE on YouTube]
Joe Rogan's JRE podcast has consistently topped Spotify's charts as the number one podcast in the world. The podcast, over time, has become a coveted platform for individuals from all walks of life, including the sport of MMA.

UFC fighters in particular have always been associated with the show with Rogan himself being a color commentator for the promotion. UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who appears to have aced the Twitter game in recent times, recently joked about Rogan charging money from his podcast guests. 'Borrachinha' wrote:

"how much is joe rogan currently charging to go on the podcast?"
Former UFC fighter Jake Shields played on with Costa's joke, claiming to have paid $350k after discounts for his appearance on the JRE podcast. The former Strikeforce middleweight champ replied:

"I paid $350k but I think I got the friends and family discount"
MMA superfan Boogerbeard, deemed it a good deal.

@jakeshieldsajj @BorrachinhaMMA Man you got a deal

Meanwhile a large number of fans also joked about Joe Rogan demanding Paulo Costa's Secret Juice's recipe in exchange of a spot of the JRE podcast.

@BorrachinhaMMA The recipe of Secret Juice

However, 'Borrachinha' is unwillingly to trade his secret even for an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

@ZohebMMA No thanks . Not even @arielhelwani
@BorrachinhaMMA I’m sure he would have you on for the secret juice and recipe
@BorrachinhaMMA the recipe of the juice will be enough.
@BorrachinhaMMA Complimentary bottle of secret juice and a bag of weed.

Former JRE guest and Penn State professor Jonathan Zimmerman has previously revealed that while they don't pay guests, some expenses like hotels and flights are paid for.

When Jake Shields defended Joe Rogan's allegedly anti-semitic comments on the JRE podcast

Joe Rogan has made headlines for controversial comments on a variety of topics including vaccination and free speech.

The UFC color commentator was widely criticised earlier this year for comments that were deemed anti-semitic. The 55-year-old said during an episode of the JRE podcast:

“The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f**king stupid.”

Catch Rogan's comments below:

[email protected], in defending Rep. Omar's past antisemitic comments, you invoke the same tropes that have been used to persecute Jews for centuries.With an audience of millions, it's dangerous to be so flippant in trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes. Happy to explain on your pod. https://t.co/JEcWyRotOK

Jake Shields who has previously appeared on the JRE podcast, came of Rogan's defense amidst all the social-media backlash. Responding to critic, the former Strikeforce champ wrote on Twitter:

"Loving money doesn’t mean your trying to plot and take all my money. Every Jewish person I know loves money and personally I don’t see that as a negative”
Joe Rogan's moronic comparison between Jews loving money and Italians loving pizza is that the stereotype about Italians loving pizza doesn't involve them plotting to manipulate the rest of the world into giving them all of the pizza.
@neontaster Loving money doesn’t mean your trying to plot and take all my money. Every Jewish person I know loves money and personally I don’t see that as a negative

