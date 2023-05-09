Joe Rogan's JRE podcast has consistently topped Spotify's charts as the number one podcast in the world. The podcast, over time, has become a coveted platform for individuals from all walks of life, including the sport of MMA.

UFC fighters in particular have always been associated with the show with Rogan himself being a color commentator for the promotion. UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who appears to have aced the Twitter game in recent times, recently joked about Rogan charging money from his podcast guests. 'Borrachinha' wrote:

"how much is joe rogan currently charging to go on the podcast?"

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields played on with Costa's joke, claiming to have paid $350k after discounts for his appearance on the JRE podcast. The former Strikeforce middleweight champ replied:

"I paid $350k but I think I got the friends and family discount"

MMA superfan Boogerbeard, deemed it a good deal.

Meanwhile a large number of fans also joked about Joe Rogan demanding Paulo Costa's Secret Juice's recipe in exchange of a spot of the JRE podcast.

However, 'Borrachinha' is unwillingly to trade his secret even for an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

Former JRE guest and Penn State professor Jonathan Zimmerman has previously revealed that while they don't pay guests, some expenses like hotels and flights are paid for.

When Jake Shields defended Joe Rogan's allegedly anti-semitic comments on the JRE podcast

Joe Rogan has made headlines for controversial comments on a variety of topics including vaccination and free speech.

The UFC color commentator was widely criticised earlier this year for comments that were deemed anti-semitic. The 55-year-old said during an episode of the JRE podcast:

“The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f**king stupid.”

Catch Rogan's comments below:

Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee @AJCCEO



With an audience of millions, it's dangerous to be so flippant in trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes. Happy to explain on your pod. [email protected] , in defending Rep. Omar's past antisemitic comments, you invoke the same tropes that have been used to persecute Jews for centuries.With an audience of millions, it's dangerous to be so flippant in trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes. Happy to explain on your pod. [email protected], in defending Rep. Omar's past antisemitic comments, you invoke the same tropes that have been used to persecute Jews for centuries.With an audience of millions, it's dangerous to be so flippant in trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes. Happy to explain on your pod. https://t.co/JEcWyRotOK

Jake Shields who has previously appeared on the JRE podcast, came of Rogan's defense amidst all the social-media backlash. Responding to critic, the former Strikeforce champ wrote on Twitter:

"Loving money doesn’t mean your trying to plot and take all my money. Every Jewish person I know loves money and personally I don’t see that as a negative”

