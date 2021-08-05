Why will Joe Rogan not be commentating at UFC 265?

Joe Rogan, a man whose voice has become synonymous with the UFC, will not be a part of the UFC 265 commentary team.

This is because whilst Joe Rogan may have initially made his name as a commentator for the UFC, he has since transitioned to podcasting and stand-up comedy. It's due to his comedy career that Rogan will not be in attendance for UFC 265.

According to Ticketmaster, Joe Rogan will be performing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on the night of August 7 as part of his Sacred Clown comedy tour. This coincides with the night UFC 265 takes place in Houston, Texas.

Commentary duties will instead be taken up by former UFC champions Daniel 'DC' Cormier and Dominick Cruz. They will be partnered by color commentator Jon Anik, whilst Megan Olivi will act as the event's 'roving reporter,' conducting both pre and post-fight interviews.

ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto will take center stage as the desk host for the UFC 265 post-fight show, where he will be joined by the always-entertaining Chael Sonnen, as well as Max Kellerman.

UFC 265: Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 promises to be an electric event that Rogan will no doubt be sad to be missing.

The main event sees Texas native Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis take on undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane in a UFC heavyweight interim title fight. The extreme differences in Lewis and Gane's fighting styles make this an incredibly intriguing matchup.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo makes an appearance in the co-main event. He'll take on bantamweight scrapper Pedro Munhoz in a fight that guarantees violence to the highest degree.

Lower down the main card we'll see welterweights Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque clash in a fight that could significantly alter the landscape of the 170-pound rankings.

Also, Angela Hill and Tecia Torres will rematch in an exciting stawweight fight, whilst Casey Kenney and Song Yadong compete in an attempt to break into the 135-pound rankings.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard