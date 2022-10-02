"Hard line leftism is tampered by this need to be a part of this very powerful political party" - Joe Rogan weighs in on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez potentially becoming the U.S. President

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the current dynamic of US politics and the landscape of the Democratic Party on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Alongside renowned entrepreneur and creator of Valuetainment, Patrick Bet-David, Rogan discussed the potential of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming the U.S. President.

There's a strong likelihood that current U.S. President Joe Biden might not serve a second term in office, stating this week that it “remains to be seen” when asked whether he'll campaign for re-election. This has prompted the emergence of prospective Democratic candidates who are already contesting for public attention.

While there hasn't been a definitive consensus figure emerging, American politician and activist Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez has come to light as a viable candidate.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who often sways between libertarian and republican leanings, weighed in on Ocasio-Cortez potentially becoming the U.S. President.

Rogan mentioned Nancy Pelosi's crude disdain for the left-leaning wing of the Democratic Party and Ocasio-Cortez:

"You're seeing compromises already, right? You're seeing compromises, if you're a person who pays attention to politics, you already see that she's [AOC] compromising her opposition to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the people who are at the head of the party."

Rogan added:

"They've already sort of started corrupting and making deals. This hardline leftism is tampered by this need to be a part of this very powerful political party. And that's kind of what seems to happen to every politician when they enter the office."

Joe Rogan claims he is politically "homeless"

Illustrious podcaster Joe Rogan is amongst the millions of Americans who are divided between the ideologies of the liberals and conservatives. The Democratic Party is considered home to liberal thinkers and the Republican Party is considered a conservative platform.

With the rising divide between the two on political polarization, there has been a surge in ambivalent thinkers who are less politically engaged than groups with stronger partisan attachments.

Rogan had claimed in an old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he deems himself "politically homeless" while pointing out why a lot of other people feel the same:

"I'm politically homeless. There are more people in the center than there are even on both sides. Because one of the things that happened during the Trump administration and during the pandemic is that a lot of people did not believe that they belonged on one side or the other. But they are in communities where they have to support one side or the other because you don't feel like you have a tribe."

