Joe Schilling gets away scot free for bar violence, Florida court rules 'acted in self defense'

MMA fighter Joe Schilling won't face any charges from a lawsuit resulting from a 2021 bar altercation.

Schilling knocked out Justin Balboa in the now-closed Andy's Lounge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward County Circuit Court Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock has now granted the former Bellator fighter immunity, ruling that he acted in self defense.

According to Fahnestock, Schilling's actions were justified under Florida's Stand Your Ground law as Balboa posed a threat of 'great bodily harm' to him.

In a video of the incident that has since gone viral, Joe Schilling can be seen walking past Justin Balboa after pushing him to the side. Justin Balboa, reportedly a busboy at a nearby restaurant, seemingly said something to the MMA fighter, causing him to turn back. Balboa then feinted a punch before being knocked out cold by Schilling within seconds.

Judge Fahnestock granted Joe Schilling immunity after finding that the MMA fighter had only used enough force to neutralize the threat. He wrote:

"The court further finds that Schilling used only such force necessary to neutralize the threat, and is therefore entitled to immunity... Once he believed the threat was neutralized, Schilling returned to his table, paid the bill, and left the restaurant"

Joe Schilling's response to winning the bar fight lawsuit

Joe Schilling came under severe criticism last year for hitting an untrained civilian. Many believed that Schilling was even responsible for the recorded video that went viral.

However, Fabienne E. Fahnestock states that a boisterous Justin Balboa was calling attention to himself after consuming a considerable amount of alcohol. After being granted a clean chit, Schilling now hopes that his detractors are just as enthusiastic about reporting his release.

The GLORY kickboxing veteran wrote to MMA Fighting:

"I'm glad it's finally over. For the last two years my name and character has been disparaged in the media, seem like everyone loves the narrative that a professional fighter just beat up some innocent person, which was soooooo not the case. Most people told me to just settle it and pay him off as that would be easier."

He added:

"I don't like bullies and I refuse to be bullied by anyone. The ambulance chasing crumb bum of a lawyer he hired threatened to ruin me financially and well the only person he financially ruined was his client. I just hope that all of the news outlets that were so quick to post click bait articles assassinating my character have the same energy now that the truth is out. Justin Balboa is and will always be a fucking loser 🖕🏾"

