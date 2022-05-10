"Two outbreaks in the span of a week" - MMA fighter Joel Bauman blames STD for recent loss

Following his recent victory over Reese Forest, Joel Bauman admitted in a post-fight interview to having a herpes outbreak before his last bout.

Fans in attendance at Fury FC 61 probably dropped their jaws after watching the the fight between Bauman and Reese on the main card. However, it was not due to the incredible TKO that Bauman achieved in round two. Immediately after the match, the light heavyweight revealed some shocking information in a post-fight interview. Bauman admitted to having a herpes outbreak before his previous match with Josh Fremd in February, and says that was one of the reasons for his defeat.

Here's what Bauman said in the interview:

"Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted. I'm about to launch this NFT that's going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight. I had herpes before that fight; two outbreaks in the span of a week. I'm here, I'm healthy, let's go, whatever. It doesn't matter. I'll fight."

The unprovoked announcement sparked a lot of attention from fans on social media.

Below is the UFC Fight Pass Twitter page reaction:

One fan commented:

His victory was certainly overshadowed by the statement and left plenty of room for internet trolls to respond. Only time will tell how this will affect Joel Bauman in the future.

Josh Fremd reacts to Joel Bauman's STD announcement

Josh Fremd, who defeated Joel Bauman last February at FAC 12, posted about Bauman's admittance to having a herpes outbreak before their match.

Read the tweet below for Fremd's reaction:

Fremd @joshfremd @UFCFightPass I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough this shit is now viral in more ways than 1 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enoughthis shit is now viral in more ways than 1 @UFCFightPass 😂😂 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough 😂 this shit is now viral in more ways than 1

Fremd defeated Bauman early in the second round via a rear-naked choke. The astonishing win earned him a UFC contract. He debuted at UFC 273 against Anthony Hernandez and lost by decision. However, that isn't stopping the 28-year-old from continuing his career with the promotion. He already has another fight lined up in two months. Fremd takes on the fierce TUF season 29 semifinalist Tresean 'Mr. Vicious' Gore at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev at the UFC Apex on July 9. Both fighters are coming off a loss in the platform and will battle it out to get back in the winner's circle.

