×
Create
Notifications

"Two outbreaks in the span of a week" - MMA fighter Joel Bauman blames STD for recent loss

Joel Bauman in LFA [via MMA UK]
Joel Bauman in LFA [via MMA UK]
Denycia Thompson
Denycia Thompson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 09:34 AM IST
News

Following his recent victory over Reese Forest, Joel Bauman admitted in a post-fight interview to having a herpes outbreak before his last bout.

Fans in attendance at Fury FC 61 probably dropped their jaws after watching the the fight between Bauman and Reese on the main card. However, it was not due to the incredible TKO that Bauman achieved in round two. Immediately after the match, the light heavyweight revealed some shocking information in a post-fight interview. Bauman admitted to having a herpes outbreak before his previous match with Josh Fremd in February, and says that was one of the reasons for his defeat.

Here's what Bauman said in the interview:

"Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted. I'm about to launch this NFT that's going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight. I had herpes before that fight; two outbreaks in the span of a week. I'm here, I'm healthy, let's go, whatever. It doesn't matter. I'll fight."

The unprovoked announcement sparked a lot of attention from fans on social media.

Below is the UFC Fight Pass Twitter page reaction:

NO WAY did he just say that.#FuryFC61 https://t.co/lAk5G3AEBb

One fan commented:

@UFCFightPass He had wha..... https://t.co/RbGmbBDFMq

His victory was certainly overshadowed by the statement and left plenty of room for internet trolls to respond. Only time will tell how this will affect Joel Bauman in the future.

Josh Fremd reacts to Joel Bauman's STD announcement

Josh Fremd, who defeated Joel Bauman last February at FAC 12, posted about Bauman's admittance to having a herpes outbreak before their match.

Read the tweet below for Fremd's reaction:

@UFCFightPass 😂😂 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough 😂 this shit is now viral in more ways than 1
Also Read Article Continues below

Fremd defeated Bauman early in the second round via a rear-naked choke. The astonishing win earned him a UFC contract. He debuted at UFC 273 against Anthony Hernandez and lost by decision. However, that isn't stopping the 28-year-old from continuing his career with the promotion. He already has another fight lined up in two months. Fremd takes on the fierce TUF season 29 semifinalist Tresean 'Mr. Vicious' Gore at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev at the UFC Apex on July 9. Both fighters are coming off a loss in the platform and will battle it out to get back in the winner's circle.

Edited by Allan Mathew

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी