Johan Estupinan has no fear of Rodtang or Superlek on his way to the top - “I have to be the number one”

Rising Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has his sights fixed on reaching the Muay Thai summit. He is not too bothered if he has to go through the legends of the game along the way.

Ad

'Panda Kick' touched on this goal of his in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that he is fully aware that to reach where he wants to be in his career, he has to go through the likes of top stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, and that he is ready for it.

22-year-old Estupinan said:

"This is why I’m in ONE. I know I have to be the number one. I’m focused on winning. And that’s it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Johan Estupinan has made his way to the No. 5 contender spot in the flyweight Muay Thai division, which is still being ruled by Rodtang and Superlek as the top two contenders.

The rising Colombian star has been unstoppable since making his ONE Championship debut in May last year. He has racked up five straight victories, with three of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Johan Estupinan touts a great show for return match in June

Johan Estupinan touted a great show for his return to action next month. He said he is going to bring more of his tools to further highlight his standing as among the notable emerging forces in Muay Thai.

Ad

The JCFernandez and Team CSK standout is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown against veteran Japanese striker Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Estupinan shared how he is approaching his latest match and what fans should expect.

He said:

"I'm also a kickboxer. So, you are going to see what I can do in this fight, and it will be a great show."

Ad

Ad

Johan Estupinan enters ONE Fight Night 32 off his convincing decision victory over Johan Ghazali in January. It was his fifth victory in as many matches in ONE Championship while extending his undefeated professional run to 27-0.

His opponent, Naito, meanwhile, is looking to wiggle out of the rough patch he is currently in, losing back-to-back fights.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.