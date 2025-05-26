Johan Ghazali admits Superbon not too focused on improving his trademark weapon: “You have power, everybody knows”

Johan Ghazali says, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The 18-year-old teen sensation stormed into ONE Championship in 2023 and immediately made a name for himself, winning five straight fights, with four of them coming inside the distance.

However, 'Jojo' has faced some adversity over the last year, dropping back-to-back bouts, including unanimous decision losses to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and undefeated Colombian star Johan Estupinan.

Since then, Ghazali has been training with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon to touch up everything. Well, almost everything.

“So my hands have power," Ghazali told BJPenn.com while discussing his time training with Superbon at the Superbon Training Center in Thailand. "But Superbon tells me, ‘You have power, everybody knows. But you got to touch up everything else.'”

Determined to climb back into the win column, Ghazali will have the chance to show off his refined skill set on Friday, June 6, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for another loaded night of fights.

Johan Ghazali meets Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6

Airing live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada, ONE Fight Night 32 will see Johan Ghazali square off with the always dangerous Diego Paez in a battle of two top prospects desperately looking to climb back into the win column.

Paez made his ONE debut in February, but came on the wrong side of a closely contested split decision against Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28.

Now, the Classic Fight Team product returns to martial arts' biggest global stage for another tough test against a young up-and-comer with a heap of potential and a P4P kickboxing legend in his corner.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with their hand raised?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

