Johan Ghazali blasts Denis Puric for trying to avoid fight: “I think he's scared”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali is finally back in the win column after his much-needed victory over tough Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari.

The 18-year-old budding star scored a first-round knockout over El Jamari at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, unloading a barrage of fists and elbows on his adversary against the ropes.

After his fight, Ghazali immediately turned his attention to a man he has wanted to face for quite some time now - Denis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Ghazali called out Puric once again:

“Yeah, I would love that. I would love to fight him, but I think he's scared. Honestly. Honestly, I think he's scared because every time I call him out, he says, ‘Oh, you're not worthy.’ All this bullsh*t, man. Come on. I'm the fight to make after this fight with Takeru. Fight me.”

Ghazali has long clamored for a showdown with Puric, and the two have gone back and forth on social media, building genuine fan interest in the matchup.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ has a fight coming up, so the Canadian needs to get past his next opponent before talks of a battle with Ghazali can be entertained. But ‘Jojo’ will be watching Puric’s next fight closely.

Check out the full interview below:

Denis Puric to face Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is set to face another iconic name in kickboxing when he takes on Japanese superstar ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight kickboxing duel at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denis Puric’s next fight.

