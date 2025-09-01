LOOK: ONE Championship star Takeru Segawa meets Hollywood idol Jackie Chan

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa recently met his childhood hero Jackie Chan. He was over the moon as he shared on social media his encounter with the Chinese superstar and Hollywood legend.'The Natural Born Crusher' got to meet Chan as the latter promoted his latest film, Karate Kid: Legends, which is now on theaters. He posted on Instagram photos of him and the movie legend as well as a clip of a self-made action movie he made, which he said was inspired by Chan.Takeru's IG post read:&quot;I had met my superhero from my childhood Jackie Chan. I was so happy and super pumped. Jackie’s new move Karate Kid Legends are on screens now, don’t miss it! P.S. I’m posting my old self-made action movie that I made for a DVD bonus extra inspired by Jackie.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru is currently preparing for his return to action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. He will be up against veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing clash, part of the marquee live event which serves as the second offering of ONE Championship in Japan this year.For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Takeru Segawa promises a better showing at ONE 173Takeru Segawa has had it rough in his ONE Championship journey so far. He, however, vowed to churn out a better performance at ONE 173 and wants his fellow Japanese to come out and support him.He spoke about it in an interview with the promotion in line with his scheduled showdown against Denis Puric in the stacked event in November, sharing how the match is highly significant, especially at this stage of his illustrious career.The 34-year-old Team Vasileus standout said:&quot;It’s a hugely important bout for my career, and one that could be the key step toward the ‘final chapter’ — my rematch with Rodtang. I hope everyone will come to the arena and give me their support.&quot;Takeru has a 1-2 record since making his ONE Championship debut last year, following a great career at K-1. He was last in action in March, also in Japan, in a long-sought showdown with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He, however, lost to 'The Iron Man,' knocked out just 80 seconds into the opening round.It was a defeat he looks to redeem himself from at ONE 173 in front of the hometown fans.Meanwhile, out to frustrate him in his push is Puric, 40, himself seeking a turnaround after losing his last two fights.