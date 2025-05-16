  • home icon
  • Johan Ghazali says the confidence he exudes outside the Circle is purely ‘just business’: “That’s what we need”

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 16, 2025 00:09 GMT
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali doesn't mind tossing around a little trash talk from time to time, but it's just business.

'JoJo' will look to climb back into the win column on Friday, June 6, when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Speaking with Combat Sports Today ahead of his return, the 18-year-old phenom was commended for his incredible confidence outside of the ring.

However, 'JoJo' made it clear that anything he says about his opponents is all in the name of building some hype and selling a fight:

"Of course. Of course. You know, but I mean that's what we need. The sport itself is already crazy entertaining. What's missing, you know? You know, we we got to talk some trash. It's just business. It's just business."
Johan Ghazali is not dwelling on his latest loss

Johan Ghazali quickly established himself as must-see TV with five big wins in a row on martial arts' biggest global stage—four of them via KO.

However, 'JoJo' has seen some setbacks as of late, dropping two of his last three, including a frustrating loss against undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January. But Ghazali isn't dwelling on the past. Instead, he's using it as motivation to climb back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ghazali added:

"After my last fight, you know, I want to get revenge, and I'm just more motivated to get this win... I need to win in style here".

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
