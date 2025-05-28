Johan Ghazali says fellow phenom Freddie Haggerty “would get his a** whooped” challenging Thai legend Sam-A

Johan Ghazali believes Freddie Haggerty could be punching above his weight after calling out one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time.

Ad

Haggerty, the younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, spoke about his desire to face the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in previous interviews.

Ghazali, though, isn't too confident with Haggerty's chances against the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said:

"Sam-A is a really good fighter, so I think he would get his a*s whooped. But if he wants it, then I don’t judge."

Freddie is one of the fastest rising stars on the planet, building a three-fight win streak in his first three fights in the promotion. Sam-A, however, lives on a different plane of existence.

Ad

The Thai icon was the inaugural holder of the ONE strawweight kickboxing, strawweight Muay Thai, and flyweight Muay Thai world titles. He also held multiple world titles under WBC Muay Thai and Lumpinee Stadium before joining ONE Championship in 2018.

As for Johan Ghazali, the Malaysian-American phenom is out for redemption after losing to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE 170 in January.

Ghazali, who holds a 6-2 ONE Championship record, will face off against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32, which emanates from the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

Ad

Johan Ghazali admits there's pressure ahead of his Bangkok matchup against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali has always shown confidence every time he builds a fight, but he can't help but feel the pressure heading into his matchup against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

'Jojo' is at a critical juncture in his career after he fell short in his last outing against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170. In an interview with the Goated Combat, the 18-year-old phenom said:

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm underestimating Diego or whatever. Yeah, of course, the confidence is there. I want to win. But, you know, I feel the pressure. So I guess I am a little more hungry."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.