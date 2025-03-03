Johan Ghazali says Superlek Kiatmoo9 “has his mind locked in” on Nabil Anane despite going a short trip through Kuala Lumpur

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may have had a quick stop in Kuala Lumpur this past weekend, but the reigning two-sport king is firmly focused on his next world title match. Johan Ghazali can confirm the same.

The pair of ONE Championship stars recently held a training seminar in Malaysia's capital city. Ghazali took the opportunity to show Superlek around and give him a short breather before ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ghazali, however, knew that Superlek was solely focused on his world title unification match against interim world champion Nabil Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali revealed that while Superlek took the opportunity to unwind, he always felt that the Thai superstar was practically locked in on Anane.

"Yeah, he was very relaxed. He had fun around Kuala Lumpur, but I know he has his mind locked on that fight. He just doesn’t show it. But that’s what makes Superlek, Superlek. Just so chill," said Johan Ghazali.

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, was supposed to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 but had to pull out of the January card due to injury.

Anane ultimately stepped up into the spot and knocked out Carrillo to claim the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Now that he's back to full health, Superlek is focused on re-establishing his dominance and getting another win over Anane.

Superlek welcomed Anane into the ONE Championship fold when the 6-foot-4 phenom made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Anane, a former WBC Muay Thai world champion, fell in his first match in ONE Championship when Superlek stopped him in the first round of their flyweight Muay Thai tussle.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Johan Ghazali confident Superlek will unleash his full arsenal against Nabil Anane

Johan Ghazali already saw it happen before, and he's certain he'll get a roaring sequel from Superlek against Nabil Anane.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said Superlek will put another beating against the towering Anane at ONE 172.

"Yeah, of course. Superlek's hands, kicks, and elbows, they're always on fire. He finds a way to land them at full speed and with full power. So it's gonna be on show again in his fight against Nabil."

