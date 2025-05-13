Johan Ghazali unsurprised by the clinical KO power he delivers in four-ounce gloves: "It felt right, it felt natural"

Teenage striking machine Johan Ghazali has revealed that his immediate success with Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves didn't really come as much of a surprise, given his naturally aggressive fight style.

The Malaysian-American knockout savant has established himself as one of the world's largest martial arts organization's most devastating finishes, and he thinks the promotion's decision to use smaller mitts in "The Art of Eight Limbs" has been right on the button.

"For [fighting] in four-ounce gloves, honestly, I felt like it gave me the advantage, you know, because my style is a style that's heavy on the hands, you know. I'm a forward pressure fighter. So, I mean, it's good for me," Johan Ghazali told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview.

Watch his full interview with Combat Sports Today here:

The 18-year-old talent, nicknamed 'Jojo,' hopes that it will help him deliver knockout number six inside the ONE Circle when he returns inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

That evening, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate squares off against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

After splitting between victory and defeat in his past two outings, a knockout win over Josue Cruz and a unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan, the Sarawak-based talent is ready to kickstart another magical run on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 32.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on June 6.

Johan Ghazali eyes redemption, wants Johan Estupinan's fifth-ranked spot in flyweight Muay Thai division

Should things go his way inside the Thai capital on June 6, Johan Ghazali has only one name on his mind: Johan Estupinan.

The Malaysian-American went toe-to-toe with the undefeated Colombian phenom in an electric three-round scrap at ONE 170 this past January.

Despite losing on points to Estupinan, he remains confident he can flip the script if they run it back. More importantly, 'Jojo' has his radar locked on the South American's fifth-ranked spot in his chase for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

"Honestly, everything in these next fights is to set me up for a rematch, or if not, you know, I just want to be top-five ranked this year, hopefully."

