  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Johan Ghazali unsurprised by the clinical KO power he delivers in four-ounce gloves: "It felt right, it felt natural"

Johan Ghazali unsurprised by the clinical KO power he delivers in four-ounce gloves: "It felt right, it felt natural"

By James De Rozario
Modified May 13, 2025 11:32 GMT
Johan Ghazali (pictured) returns at ONE Fight Night 32.
Johan Ghazali (pictured) returns at ONE Fight Night 32.

Teenage striking machine Johan Ghazali has revealed that his immediate success with Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves didn't really come as much of a surprise, given his naturally aggressive fight style.

Ad

The Malaysian-American knockout savant has established himself as one of the world's largest martial arts organization's most devastating finishes, and he thinks the promotion's decision to use smaller mitts in "The Art of Eight Limbs" has been right on the button.

"For [fighting] in four-ounce gloves, honestly, I felt like it gave me the advantage, you know, because my style is a style that's heavy on the hands, you know. I'm a forward pressure fighter. So, I mean, it's good for me," Johan Ghazali told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch his full interview with Combat Sports Today here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

The 18-year-old talent, nicknamed 'Jojo,' hopes that it will help him deliver knockout number six inside the ONE Circle when he returns inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

That evening, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate squares off against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

After splitting between victory and defeat in his past two outings, a knockout win over Josue Cruz and a unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan, the Sarawak-based talent is ready to kickstart another magical run on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on June 6.

Johan Ghazali eyes redemption, wants Johan Estupinan's fifth-ranked spot in flyweight Muay Thai division

Should things go his way inside the Thai capital on June 6, Johan Ghazali has only one name on his mind: Johan Estupinan.

Ad

The Malaysian-American went toe-to-toe with the undefeated Colombian phenom in an electric three-round scrap at ONE 170 this past January.

Despite losing on points to Estupinan, he remains confident he can flip the script if they run it back. More importantly, 'Jojo' has his radar locked on the South American's fifth-ranked spot in his chase for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

"Honestly, everything in these next fights is to set me up for a rematch, or if not, you know, I just want to be top-five ranked this year, hopefully."
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications