"Have some respect for him"- 'Big' John McCarthy reminds people about the reason Sean Strickland shouldn't talk trash about Luke Rockhold

John McCarthy has chastised Sean Strickland for his recent comments about Luke Rockhold.

The former middleweight champion retired after losing to Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Strickland verbally attacked Rockhold days later by saying this to The Schmo:

"I’m actually glad that he retired, man. You will not meet a human being that meets Luke Rockhold and says, ‘Man, this is a solid guy. I want to go hang out with him.’ Luke Rockhold is the definition of what an uptight c*nt is, and I’m glad that I do not have to hear his name or see him in the MMA community.”

Watch Sean Strickland's comments, which were discussed by John McCarthy, below:

He went on to say that Rockhold won the middleweight title at a 'very easy time.' Former UFC referee McCarthy was not happy with Strickland's choice of words and had this to say on Weighing In:

"Luke Rockhold was a world champion, two organizations. Until such time that you are, have some for him. He did it."

While Rockhold has retired, Strickland will be returning to the octagon soon after a devastating loss to Alex Pereira. The no.7 ranked middleweight has been matched up with Jared Cannonier for a fight night main event. Both fighters suffered tough losses in their last fight and need to bounce back with a win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC announced a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for Oct. 15.



The promotion has not revealed a location, but it will most likely take place in Las Vegas. UFC announced a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for Oct. 15.The promotion has not revealed a location, but it will most likely take place in Las Vegas. https://t.co/EWOkQhzu9b

Watch John McCarthy discuss Sean Strickland's comments below:

John McCarthy takes Mike Perry to beat Jake Paul in hypothetical bare-knuckle boxing

Mike Perry recently scored a big-time bare-knuckle victory against Bellator's Michael Page. After the win, Perry called out Jake Paul for a boxing match. During the Weighing In episode, McCarthy analyzed a potential bare-knuckle fight between the two by saying:

"If it was bare-knuckle, I'll go Mike Perry anytime. I think Mike Perry is meant to be that brawling style that is a bare-knuckle fighter. I think Jake Paul going against him in that, not much of a chance."

Paul will likely never participate in a bare-knuckle, but the thought is intriguing. Meanwhile, Perry is starting to become the face of bare-knuckle fighting. 'Platinum' has now opened up several possibilities for his next fight after an impressive showing against Page.

