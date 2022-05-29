John Kavanagh compares Liverpool's unfortunate Champions League loss to "getting caught with a haymaker"

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, chimed in with his thoughts on Liverpool FC's collapse against Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Kavanagh, who admitted he is not a huge fan of football, compared Liverpool's loss to a fighter dominating for three rounds only to be caught by a haymaker and knocked out in the final minute. On Twitter, the MMA coach wrote:

"Not a huge football fan but feel for #LiverpoolFC after that #ChampionsLeague Final Equivalent of a fighter pummelling their opponent for 14mins then getting caught with a haymaker. An incredible season for #KloppsArmy"

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh

Equivalent of a fighter pummelling their opponent for 14mins then getting caught with a haymaker. An incredible season for

Liverpool dominated the match for long stretches of the night. Players in white shirts spent most of the game trying to repel Liverpool's seemingly endless waves of attack.

On the flipside, their chances of scoring were few and far between. However, the Spanish football club proved they only needed one to snatch the win in the dying moments of the match.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game to put his squad ahead in the 59th minute. Liverpool could not find an equalizer as Madrid became the kings of European football once again.

John Kavanagh gives an update on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since sustaining a broken leg injury in the main event of UFC 264 in July. Fortunately, his coach, John Kavanagh, has an update for fans awaiting the Irishman's return to the octagon.

According to the SBG Ireland patriarch, 'The Notorious' is fully healed and is now working his way back into shape. During an interview with Marca, Kavanagh said:

"The purely physical side of it is pretty much done now. The bone is well healed. As he likes to say now, he has a titanium shin for kicking people in the head. So all the mechanical stuff is done and now it's a case of starting to reintroduce the MMA-style drills. Because the way you move, it's a little bit less predictable and you don't want to do that until you really are structurally sound."

