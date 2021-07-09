John Kavanagh is chuffed about Conor McGregor's perfect USADA record

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has voiced his pride over Conor McGregor's perfect USADA record.

The USADA testing system has been a source of controversy amongst mixed martial arts fans for many years now, ever since it was first introduced into the UFC system. Some think it goes too far with regards to the privacy of the fighters, whereas others are happy to see the likes of T.J. Dillashaw being caught out by it.

Conor McGregor prides himself on being viewed as a clean athlete in the sport of MMA. While some will always debate whether or not that’s truly the case, he’s been picture perfect in the eyes of USADA with 71 clean tests to his name.

The honest rise of Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' was quick to celebrate that fact on social media last night, and, in response, John Kavanagh decided to share his own thoughts on the matter.

We’ve all got our own opinions of Conor McGregor, both as a fighter and as a man. As he begins to ramp up the intensity heading into UFC 264, it’s safe to say nobody can deny the presence he has and the spotlight he brings to the sport.

Kavanagh has been one of the main men helping Conor McGregor become the superstar he is today, and you’d have to imagine he insists on the Irishman being as clean as they come.

USADA will always miss something here or there, as is the nature of drugs in sport, but this is still a nice “add-on” for Conor McGregor to have alongside his fighting ability. Of course, we’re not entirely sure how much it’s going to matter if he goes in there and gets knocked out again by Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor will be taking part in the main event of the evening against 'The Diamond'. We’re pretty sure John Kavanagh will be making his student fully aware of the repercussions that come with not winning this fight.

Buckle up because we’re getting closer and closer to fight night - and it's going to be a big one.

