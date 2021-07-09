Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Height, weight and reach comparison

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are all set to clash for their conclusive trilogy fight on Saturday night. Both fighters brought their A-games to the pre-fight press conference, hyping fight fans up for the showdown in the main event of UFC 264.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier each have a KO win over the other. Their last two fights have been a testament to how their styles blend to give fans a classy display of mixed martial arts - and the stats between the two tell a similar story.

Let's take a look at the statistical comparisons between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier:

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Height comparison

Conor McGregor's official athlete profile on the UFC's website displays that 'The Notorious' stands 69 inches tall, which is roughly 5'8" or 1.75 meters.

Dustin Poirier's athlete profile shows that the Lafayette native is also 69 inches tall. It would appear that both combatants are of the same height, keeping the scale of physical advantages between the two in balance.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Weight comparison

While fighters are required to weigh in under a specified limit according to their weight class, they do not weigh the same on the day of the fight.

Furthermore, the weight at which a fighter may walk around in between fights also varies from person to person and affects their weight on D-Day. In the case of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Dustin Poirier is likely to be the bigger and heavier fighter on the day of the fight. Poirier himself has stated that Conor McGregor's physical attributes, like his lean physique and thinner waist, make him the smaller fighter.

Dustin Poirier is the bigger and heavier fighter in almost all his fights at 155 pounds. 'The Diamond' walks around much heavier than his weight class, averaging over 170lbs on fight night.

Poirier even stated that he felt Conor McGregor looked very skinny ahead of their bout at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Reach comparison

Conor McGregor holds a two-inch reach advantage over Dustin Poirier, with a 74-inch reach compared to Poirier's 72-inch reach. Conor McGregor complements his reach with far-reaching strikes, as we've seen multiple times.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, makes up for the slight disadvantage with his stepping strikes, penetrating into the pocket and pressurizing his opponents.

Edited by Avinash Tewari