John Kavanagh predicts how a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran will go

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has said that the thought of Logan and Jake Paul competing in a professional boxing match against Dylan Moran amuses him.

Kavanagh has been the long-time coach of McGregor and is currently training the Irish fighter for his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier on January 23.

Responding to Jake Paul's recent verbal attack on Dylan Moran, Kavanagh referred to the YouTuber as a "TikTok guy" and stated that he will be forced to "throw the towel" if he ever gets into the ring with Moran.

With all the seriousness of what's going on in the world right now the thoughts of that tictok guy jake logan having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of @pro_dylanmoran standard gives me a giggle ☺. His corner better have the towel ready after a round pic.twitter.com/v5AvCiqY71 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 12, 2021

Dylan Moran is a 26-year-old boxer from Ireland who has been sparring Conor McGregor for his upcoming bout at UFC 257. He is coming off a win against David Bency and has racked up 15 wins and one loss in his professional boxing career.

Jake Paul claims he is a better boxer than Dylan Moran

While replying to a fan's question, Conor McGregor said that Dylan Moran is one of the better boxers he has ever faced. The Irish superstar also added that Moran is a "phenomenally exciting Irish talent."

Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with.

A phenomenally exciting Irish talent! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2021

Expressing his disapproval of McGregor's words, Jake Paul posted a video to his Instagram story and claimed that he is a better boxer than Moran.

"Damn, okay. So, Conor has been boxing going against some 'phenomenal,' exciting Irish talent. Damn, this kid must be really good, you know? Because Conor is a 'good boxer,' right? And then we look this kid up. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the 'big bad, exciting Irish talent,'Dylan Moran'," said Paul.

Jake Paul proceeded to show the video in which Moran was brutally knocked out by Dennis Okoth in his 12th professional fight, implying that the Irish boxer is not as good as McGregor is making him out to be.

"So, that's the guy. That's the guy that is making Conor bleed and giving him 'close rounds,' who is a 'phenomenal, exciting Irish talent.' There's a $50 million offer on the table. I think [that] at this point, Conor is just scared to lose because he knows I'm a better boxer than that f***er."

Jake Paul is presently 2-0 as a professional boxer. However, both of his wins have come against non-professional boxers in Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.