John Lineker believes Jonathan Haggerty will try to fight Fabricio Andrade in close quarters: “He kicks very well”

At ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, Jonathan Haggerty decided to make a big change in his career.

Flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ sought a change of scenery and went up to the bantamweight division, where he beat Vladimir Kuzmin on his debut.

Earlier this year, at ONE Fight Night 9, the move well and truly paid off in a match-up that many had Haggerty as a big underdog.

Facing the promotion’s most dominant world champion and reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, ‘The General’ had the odds stacked against him.

Still, he rose to the occasion inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dethroning the titleholder and bringing his impressive win streak to a sudden end, the Brit put the champion away in the opening round to secure the bantamweight gold.

On his return at ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty will look to make 2023 an incredible year for his career with a massive impact in the bantamweight division.

In a champion vs champion match-up, he will compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Fabricio Andrade, the MMA titleholder in the weight class.

No opponent knows the Brazilian better than former bantamweight champ John Lineker who competed with Andrade in back-to-back fights.

Whilst he isn’t as familiar with the work of Jonathan Haggerty, Lineker gave an assessment of the fight based on what he has seen of the Muay Thai champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ said that he expects Haggerty to bring the fight to ‘Wonder Boy’ on the inside:

“Jonathan Haggerty will try to play close range and work on his knees and kicks. I don’t follow much Muay Thai and kickboxing fights, but what little I’ve seen, Haggerty kicks very well.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, November 3.