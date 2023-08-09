John Lineker not counting Stephen Loman out in a possible match with Fabricio Andrade

Former ONE world champion John Lineker believes Filipino standout Stephen Loman has a shot at dethroning current bantamweight world titleholder, Fabricio Andrade.

‘Hands of Stone’ scored perhaps the highlight of the night at ONE Fight Night 13, landing a third-round knockout of Kim Jae Woong at the buzzer to put him back into the bantamweight title picture. However, all signs are currently pointing toward Stephen Loman as the first man to challenge Fabricio Andrade for the strap, though no official announcements have been made.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, following his stunning last-second KO on Friday night, John Lineker suggested that if Loman is the next man up, he absolutely has a chance at coming out on top against ‘Wonder Boy’ in a proposed title tilt.

“Yeah, I think [Loman] has a chance like everybody has a chance. He's a great fighter. If he's the contender, then yeah. Everybody has a chance.”

Based on Lineker’s performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, fans would undoubtedly welcome a trilogy bout with Fabrio Andrade. Unfortunately, ‘Hands of Stone’ once again failed to make weight for his matchup with Kim Jae Woong, forcing the bout to be re-contracted as a catchweight bout.

Lineker’s history of weight misses will certainly do him no favors when it comes to earning another title opportunity. Especially when you consider the fact that he initially lost the bantamweight title after stepping on the scale heavyweight for his first meeting with ‘Wonder Boy.’

Should John Lineker get the next crack at Fabricio Andrade or is it time for another fighter, such as Stephen Loman, to receive their shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

In the meantime, both bantamweight MMA contenders must practice patience since Andrade will first be crossing over to kickboxing, where he faces Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.