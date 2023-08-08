John Lineker sure his ‘Hands of Stone’ bests Stephen Loman if they cross paths: “I will knock him out”

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker got back in the win column the best way he knows how.

Facing Kim Jae Woong on his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans were treated to a classic Lineker performance.

In his fights with Fabricio Andrade, ‘Hands of Stone’ struggled to close the gap on his fellow Brazilian, and that was evident during certain occasions in this fight.

The difference last week was that Lineker’s pace, pressure, and devastating power eventually caught up with Kim in the third round. With a ruthless combination and ground and pound, the former bantamweight champion pulled off the win in the final seconds of the fight.

Immediately after the contest, Lineker called for another rematch with Andrade for the world championship. But with ‘Wonder Boy’ potentially looking elsewhere for his next challenge, ‘Hands of Stone’ may need another option.

Alongside him as a top contender in the bantamweight division, Stephen Loman has been waiting for his next opportunity after defeating Bibiano Fernandes last year.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, John Lineker spoke about a potential matchup with Loman next time out:

“I think it'd be a great fight. I think fans would get the benefit. But like I said, I always come [for knockouts], and I will knock him out.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Prime Video.