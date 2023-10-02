John Lineker on potential Liam Harrison special-rules striking match: “I really love the idea”

At ONE Fight Night 14, John Lineker continued his path back to the ONE bantamweight world championship that was previously his.

Having come up short against Fabricio Andrade in their rematch earlier this year, the Brazilian veteran has been on the comeback trail.

With back-to-back wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman in a short amount of time, ‘Hands of Stone’ has proved that he isn’t going anywhere but the top of the division.

That being said, he appears to be turning his attention to a new challenge for his next outing inside the circle after talk of his next matchup. On September 29, sharing the card with Lineker was a first-of-its-kind special-rules contest between Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak.

Competing in a boxing contest with four-ounce gloves over a trio of three-minute rounds, the fight set a precedent that ONE Championship hopes to build on and integrate more frequently.

As such, Lineker admitted that the promotion has reached out to him regarding a similar matchup versus multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

The 37-year-old Leeds native is yet to return to competition following his long-term injury, but with his comeback being targeted for early next year, John Lineker is excited at the prospect of putting his boxing skills to the test in a hypothetical clash versus the ‘Hitman.’

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, ‘Hands of Stone’ spoke about the fight and the interest he has in this ruleset:

“Yes, [I heard about that fight with Liam Harrison]. I’m very excited about this matchup. It’s great. I mean I come from a boxing background, so it’ll be great if I can go out there and box finally. I really love the idea and I’m really excited for that."

Watch the full interview below:

