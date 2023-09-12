John Lineker ready to unleash his monstrous hooks at Stephen Loman: “Let’s go”

John Lineker is ready to add another highlight-reel victory to his resume when he meets fellow top-five-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will feature some of the biggest names in women’s combat sports, but it won’t be just the ladies having all the fun. Fans will see the return of John Lineker as he works his way back toward an opportunity to reclaim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship. Standing in his way will be Stephen Loman, an undefeated fighter under the ONE banner who is determined to secure his first shot at the gold.

Before ‘Hands of Stone’ squares off with ‘The Sniper’ inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Championship is looking back at John Lineker’s stunning buzzer-beating knockout of Kim Jae Woong in August.

“BUZZER BEATER 🔔 This heated clash between "Hands of Stone" and Kim Jae Woong was CRAZY 💥 Can John Lineker claim the win over Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo?”

Commenting on the post, ‘Hands of Stone’ made it clear that he’s ready to add another big name to his hit list at ONE Fight Night 14.

“I’m ready 👊🏻🪨🔥🔥Let’s go,” Lineker wrote.

John Lineker has only suffered a solitary setback in his ONE Championship run thus far, surrendering his chance at the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title to Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. Since then, he has bounced back with a win over Kim Jae Woong. If he can come out on top against Stephen Loman this month, he will undoubtedly secure himself another crack at reclaiming the bantamweight crown.

However, ‘The Sniper’ has no intention of allowing that to happen as he rides into Lion City with a three-fight win streak, including an impressive unanimous decision win over ONE legend Bibiano Fernandes last year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.