John Lineker says win over Kim Jae Woong proves his case for world title rematch with Fabricio Andrade

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker reminded everyone why he is one of the most dangerous contenders in the talent-jammed bantamweight division.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after tasting defeat to Fabricio Andrade in that same ring earlier this year, the Brazilian had a lot to prove.

Facing off with Kim Jae Woong, the expectation was that the two men would go to war to see who could be the last man standing.

Instead, Kim fought smartly behind his jab, clearly taking notes from the style that Andrade beat Lineker with earlier this year to win the vacant world championship.

This time around though, Lineker was out for blood. While he struggled at points in the fight, avoiding his pressure and power for 15 minutes is far easier said than done inside the ONE Championship ring.

In the final round, he dialled it up another notch, stalking his opponent from pillar to post before finding the one shot that sent him crashing to the floor.

Barely getting the finish before the final bell went, ‘Hands of Stone’ did what he couldn’t do against Andrade and snatched victory at the very last opportunity.

In his post-event interview after getting back in the win column, John Lineker said that his performance on the night should put him back into title contention as he looks to reclaim the belt he once held:

“I think I've proved the case that I should fight for the title next.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.