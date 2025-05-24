John Lineker shares how proper acclimatization could make a big difference in potential third fight with Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker revealed the major adjustment he would make before a potential third fight against Fabricio Andrade. In February 2023, Andrade captured the ONE bantamweight MMA world title with a Round 4 TKO win in a rematch against Lineker.

The world-class bantamweight first fought four months earlier, with the bout ending by no-contest due to Andrade landing an accidental strike to Lineker's groin. Lineker has since fought twice in the ONE bantamweight MMA division, defeating Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman.

While speaking to ONE, Lineker had this to say about an adjustment he'd make if he fights Andrade again.

"I would arrive in the country in advance so I could adapt to the time zone and so my body could get used to the climate. I think that's what I would do differently because in the first fight, I felt a bit out of sorts at the end of the rounds because I arrived right before the fight. If I'm not mistaken, I arrived only five days early. That really hurt me."

Since defeating Lineker, Andrade has defended his bantamweight MMA world title once, a 42-second knockout win in a rematch against Kwon Won Il on January 24.

Watch Andrade finish Kwon at ONE 170 below:

Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker isn't focused on recapturing MMA gold

John Lineker's last two fights have featured a 2-1 record in Muay Thai, both wins by knockout, and a split decision kickboxing loss against Hiroki Akimoto.

During an interview with ONE, Fabricio Andrade had this to say about Lineker potentially not being focused on the bantamweight MMA world title.

"John Lineker is a dangerous guy who has a big name and a long history in the sport. But I think that at this moment, Lineker is not as focused as he was, for example, before fighting Bibiano Fernandes [to win the ONE World Title]. I believe that at this moment he is not focused on being the MMA World Champion."

Lineker has since voiced his interest in fighting Andrade later this year. 'Hands of Stone' has a strong argument for deserving the title shot, especially considering the trilogy would produce guaranteed fireworks.

