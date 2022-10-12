“I think talking is nonsense” - John Lineker is unbothered by Fabricio Andrade’s brash talking ahead of their clash

ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker isn’t bothered by his challenger’s brash talking ahead of their clash at ONE on Prime Video 3.

‘Hands of Stone’ is set for his first world title defense at the Axiata Arena in Malaysia on October 21. The Brazilian claimed the bantamweight crown against former world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out.

Threatening to take his belt in front of a North American audience on Prime Video is brash-talking contender Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade, who has it out for John Lineker for 'ducking' his callouts two fights ago.

In regards to Andrade’s threats and name-calling, the 32-year-old veteran hasn’t returned in suit. He’s resolved to let his actions speak for himself.

He exclusively told ONE Championship:

“None of that bothers me. I take it all in my stride. I think talking is nonsense, we have to resolve it inside the circle. I’m going to show him that you don’t win by talking, but by showing what you’re good at inside the circle.”

Linker will return to the cage with a promotional record of 4-0, with three of those ending in back-to-back finishes.

In addition to being an impressive finisher, he’s also a bit of a risk-taker, which makes him one of the most exciting fighters to watch on the roster. His aggressive approach, impenetrable chin, and punishing counter-hooks will likely be the determining factors if he's to beat Fabricio Andrade on Friday, October 21.

John Lineker doesn’t respect the way Fabricio Andrade promotes fights

John Linker has been in the martial arts industry for so long that the trash-talking and MMA tangents are just getting old.

No stranger to empty threats and jeers, Lineker believes there’s no justification for ‘Wonder Boy’ to behave this way in order to promote their fight. Speaking to ONE Championship, the American Top Team representative said:

“I’m getting used to this type of athlete who likes to promote fights by disrespecting opponents. It just goes to show that he’s a disrespectful guy to his opponents. He doesn’t have an ounce of education. He wants to promote fights in [the] wrong way.”

In what will be a guaranteed barnburner, John Lineker will finally get the chance to put the 25-year-old rookie back in his place. The challenger, meanwhile, will look to prove his dominance by unseating his compatriot from the throne.

