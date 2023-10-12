John Lineker wasn’t satisfied with Stephen Loman’s performance: “He left something to be desired”

At ONE Fight Night 14, John Lineker secured his second consecutive victory to rebound from his loss to Fabricio Andrade earlier this year.

When he returned at ONE Fight Night 13 with a buzzer-beating knockout of Kim Jae Woong to snatch the victory, ‘Hands Of Stone’ proved that he isn’t ready to relinquish his spot at the top of the bantamweight division.

Making his way back to the circle the very next month, Lineker faced another tough test, this time attempting to keep the division’s up-and-coming contender out of the title picture.

Stephen Loman had produced an impressive run since signing with ONE Championship and needed potentially just one more win to secure a title shot against kingpin Andrade.

Unfortunately for ‘The Sniper’, his Brazilian opponent is a veteran for a reason and his experience paid dividends at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In fact, the fight ended up being a fairly tame affair for the former world champion who was able to maintain his pressure throughout the fight without much pushback.

Speaking on his victory after the fact, John Lineker told ONE Championship that he was expecting more from a contender like Loman.

Specifically, he was surprised that his opponent didn’t take many risks to try and change the momentum of the fight but that’s where the experience of a former world champion shines.

For Loman, this was the biggest fight of his career to date but for the Brazilian knockout artist, this was just another day at the office:

“I think he could have risked a little more so we could put on more of a show. He has a history of knockouts, but in this fight, he left something to be desired.”

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.