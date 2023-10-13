John Lineker willing to fight another contender if trilogy with Fabricio Andrade is not on the cards: “I want to work”

John Lineker hopes to keep his legendary ‘Hands of Stone’ active following an impressive unanimous decision win over Stephen Loman.

After scoring a buzzer-beating knockout against Kim Jae Woong in August, John Lineker made a quick turnaround for a high-stakes showdown with Stephen Loman in a battle of top-ranked contenders in the promotion’s stacked bantamweight MMA division.

After three rounds of intense back-and-forth action, ‘Hands of Stone’ emerged victorious, walking away with a decisive decision victory. With ‘The Sniper’ previously heralded as the next man in line to challenge for the bantamweight MMA world title, it now appears that John Lineker has taken over that spot.

But whether a third meeting with reigning champion Fabricio Andrade is in the books or not, Lineker has every intention of staying active. Lineker said in an interview with ONE championship:

“The winner of [my fight with Loman] was expected to challenge for the world title, and I hope that happens. But if it’s not for the title now, I’ll do one more fight. I want to work.”

John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade have already stepped inside the Circle against one another on two separate occasions with the first bout ending in an unfortunate no-contest after Lineker was the recipient of an especially nasty accidental low blow. In their second meeting, Andrade largely dominated the action, forcing Lineker to wave the white flag following the fourth round.

With two big wins under his belt since coming up short against ‘Wonder Boy’ at ONE Fight Night 7, John Lineker looks primed to give Fabricio Andrade the fight of his life and potentially reclaim the ONE world title he once held around his waist.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.