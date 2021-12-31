"It would be easy to sell" - John McCarthy believes Jake Paul and Dana White could work together in the future

Dana White and Jake Paul have been at loggerheads ever since the YouTuber-turned-boxer went pro and started calling out UFC fighters.

5) Dana White My boxing bucket list:1) Canelo Alvarez2) Floyd Mayweather3) Mike Tyson4) Tyson Furry5) Dana White

The two often exchange insults over social media and during interviews. However, a partnership between the pair would definitely draw eyeballs and the attention of the fight fans.

On the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson were asked to comment on whether Dana White and Jake Paul would benefit if they were to get into a partnership.

Thomson opined that it could somehow happen in a boxing situation down the line. He also suggested that Jake Paul could be setting things up to get underneath Dana White's skin, which could eventually make way for the two parties to work something out in the long run.

McCarthy also liked the idea of the two sides working together in the future and was of the opinion that it would benefit both parties financially. Here's what McCarthy said:

"Jake has already said that he's moving to MMA. So, if that's true, he'll have plenty of places that he can shop his wares. If the UFC was gonna give someone like CM Punk [Phil Brooks] a shot, why wouldn't you give Jake Paul a shot? Especially with all the stuff he's been saying, all the things he's been doing, and then the win streak he has against some of your ex-fighters and stuff like that? It would be easy to sell and you would make a ton of money. If there's one thing I know Dana is not against, he is definitely not against making money. He loves to sell pay-per-views, so I think it would be a beneficial partnership for both."

You can watch the full Weighing In podcast below:

Dana White dismisses calls to partner with Jake Paul

While a partnership between Dana White and Jake Paul would certainly be intriguing, the UFC president has ruled out the possibility of working with the social media star.

During an appearance on The Full Send podcast, here's what White had to say about working with 'The Problem Child':

"I just don't see it happening. I don't hate the kid. Is he fu**ing annoying? Yeah, he's annoying. He's trying to make that money. And his shelf life is very fu**ing short."

You can catch Dana White's full conversation on the Full Send podcast below:

