John McCarthy believes the video of Jake Paul practicing kicks was "filmed long ago"

John McCarthy has questioned the validity of one of Jake Paul's recent posts. The upload in question saw 'The Problem Child' claim to have begun work on kicks for the first time ever. That led many to believe a transition to MMA could be on the horizon for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul has done extremely well in the sport of boxing over the past two years. He extended his record to 5-0 with wins over former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren in 2021.

As of late, there have been rumors circulating about a potential move to MMA for Jake Paul, rumors that his kicking post only served to intensify.

However, former UFC referee John McCarthy believes all isn't as it seems.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy suggested the video was recorded "long ago."

"Here's my one question, because it didn't make sense to me. I saw that he put it out there, 'First day training kicks.' You know, 'Doubted every step of the way,' all that stuff. But you know, kicking down the door of doubters. And it was placed from Miami, Florida. That gym he's in is in Hollywood, California, because that's Unbreakable. That's Jay Glazer's gym that he's throwing kicks [in], so that had to be filmed long ago. It's not filmed recently. He just put it out there."

Check out the full podcast episode below:

Who could Jake Paul fight if he transitioned to MMA?

If Jake Paul ever did make the switch to MMA from boxing, he would no doubt have a host of willing opponents lining up to take a shot at him. However, considering his relationship with Dana White, it seems unlikely that Paul would ever be signed to the UFC.

If his relations with the UFC president improve and he does make his way to the octagon, a number of names, including Jorge Masvidal, have already made it clear they would love nothing more than to throw down with 'The Problem Child' in the center of the cage.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

However, it is more likely he will make the move to Bellator MMA or the PFL. Michael 'Venom' Page could be a potential option at Bellator, as his flashy fan-friendly style would no doubt draw huge interest from the general public.

As for the PFL, Paul could go after some of the MMA legends signed to the promotion, such as Anthony Pettis or Rory MacDonald. However, he'd boast a considerable size advantage over both.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pettis v Ferreira

Edited by Harvey Leonard