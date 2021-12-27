John McCarthy clarifies why he called Derrick Lewis a "gatekeeper"

John McCarthy has revealed his reasoning behind calling Derrick Lewis a gatekeeper.

Speaking on the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson, John McCarthy mentioned that the reason behind him tagging 'The Black Beast' as a gatekeeper is because the fighter had lost his two previous title fights.

"Lewis is one of my favorite fighters to watch, I say it all the time. I love the guy. He is a joy as far as the comments he makes in the media days, the comments he makes in the cage and I will tell you when I was referring, he was the guy that you worried about because of the power and strength that he possessed. Especially if the fight hits the ground. You never saw guys getting up off the ground when Derrick Lewis was on top of him. He is an awesome fighter. The problem is this... Derrick Lewis has lost two title fights alright; and there's never a guy I can come up with that's gotten a third. Now, Derrick Lewis might, he might get that third. But there hasn't been anyone that's gotten the third."

Derrick Lewis lays down condition to take a heavyweight title fight

Derrick Lewis faced Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event in a battle of heavyweight knockout artists. 'The Black Beast' claimed the UFC record for most knockouts with 13, as he finished Daukaus in the first frame.

After his win, Lewis is now looking for another shot at the UFC heavyweight title. This time, however, 'The Black Beast' has a special request if he gets the shot at UFC gold.

Lewis stated that he wants the championship fight to last three rounds rather than the standard five. 'The Black Beast' made the remark about the three rounds to Michael Bisping in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 45:

"Yeah, I would love to get a title fight for sure. If they can change that rule and make it 3 rounds [for a] title shot, hit me up. If not, don't call my phone."

Derrick Lewis has previously competed in two UFC title fights, both of which he lost inside three rounds.

In 2018, Derrick Lewis challenged Daniel Cormier for the undisputed heavyweight title at UFC 230. 'DC' dominated 'The Black Beast' in the first round with his wrestling before securing a rear-naked choke in the second to retain his championship.

Derrick Lewis most recently fought Ciryl Gane for the vacant interim heavyweight title after winning four straight fights. 'Bon Gamin' completely outpointed and outclassed the Texas-based fighter on his way to a third-round TKO win at UFC 265.

