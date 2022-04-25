John McCarthy compares Tyson Fury's fighting style to that of Nick and Nate Diaz

In John McCarthy’s opinion, retired world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was utilizing a fighting style similar to that used by both Nick and Nate Diaz.

During the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy and his co-host Josh Thomson discussed last Tyson Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte which took place on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. When the topic of Fury’s fighting style was brought up, ‘Big John’ drew a comparison between the freshly retired boxer and the Diaz brothers.

John McCarthy said:

“He doesn’t try to hit you hard all the time. He’s got the entire Nate-Nick Diaz system of I’m just going to touch you every now and then. I’m going to f***ing put the wood to you with one of these. And eventually, it’s going to put you out and it does. “

Watch John McCarthy compare Tyson Fury’s fighting style to that used by the Diaz brothers in 4:42 of the video below:

Both Diaz brothers vividly utilize boxing in their fighting style. Their striking game is focused heavily on a series of light punches thrown out to mislead their opponents. In the middle of such a series, they can, surprisingly, throw a stronger punch in order to deal some damage.

In some cases, they were both known for slapping their opponents in the face instead of throwing a punch. This antic came to known as the “Stockton Slap” since the brothers are from Stockton, California.

Undefeated in his boxing career, Tyson Fury sports a 32-0-1 professional record. The WBC and The Ring heavyweight titleholder retired last Saturday after defeating Whyte via sixth-round knockout.

Tyson Fury plans to make his WWE return

During his post-fight media scrum after his win over Dillian Whyte, Fury was asked if he would be present at WWE’s Cardiff show. It will be the promotion’s first major UK event in over 30 years. The retired champion stated that he spoke with WWE chairman Vince McMahon about appearing in Cardiff. He also addressed Scottish WWE superstar Drew McIntyre by commenting:

"Don't rule me out of fighting there (the WWE UK stadium show)! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I would love to knock him out."

It looks like the 33-year-old boxer is hinting at his appearance at SummerSlam to set up a potential matchup against Drew McIntyre in the United Kingdom. WWE on BT Sport shared a clip of Fury's response:

