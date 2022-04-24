"I'd love to knock him out" - Tyson Fury wants to fight former WWE Champion after his big win

Professional boxer Tyson Fury has discussed being present at SummerSlam this year. He wants to confront Drew McIntyre after the former's big win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last night.

The Scottish Warrior has recently spoken a lot about Fury. He said that the boxer is "stalking him" on social media, and the latter needs to address the situation. The WBC Heavyweight Champion is no stranger to WWE as he faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in a winning effort.

The Gypsy King addressed the media after his win over Dillian Whyte last night. Fury was asked if he would be present at WWE’s Cardiff show, the promotion’s first major UK event in over 30 years. He revealed that he had a word with Vince McMahon about appearing in Cardiff while also sending a warning to McIntyre.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there (the WWE UK stadium show) ! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I would love to knock him out."

This indicates that the 33-year-old star could possibly be present at SummerSlam to set up an encounter with Drew McIntyre in the UK. WWE on BT Sport shared a clip of Fury's response on Twitter:

Drew McIntyre shares his opinion on a match against Tyson Fury

Drew McIntyre commented on the possibility of a match between him and Tyson Fury.

In an interview with BT Sport, McIntyre explained that he cannot think of anything bigger and also revealed that the boxer is a huge fan of WWE. Tyson Fury and Roman Reigns are the two opponents of choice for Drew at the Cardiff show.

“I can’t think of anything bigger, and being around the man I know how much he enjoys the WWE product. He has a real passion for WWE and entertainment. We can do some fun stuff. If it ends up Drew vs. Fury, I’d be good with that as well. But of course, I’ve got to pick the title [match vs. Reigns].”

It will be interesting to see if the two titans actually square off at WWE's huge UK Stadium show on September 3, 2022.

Do you want to see a confrontation between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam? Who would win if they faced off in a match? Sound off below.

