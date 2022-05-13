"It would draw huge eyeballs" - John McCarthy discusses Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg fantasy matchups for Kayla Harrison

John McCarthy recently revealed who according to him would be the top prospect for Kayla Harrison in a fantasy matchup.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy and co-host Josh Thomson discussed who would be the best contender for Kayla Harrison in a title fight at 135 and 145 pounds.

Since Harrison is a natural 145-pounder, the former UFC referee laughed and claimed she would not be able to compete at 135 pounds.

"I'm gonna put it straight out. I don't think that Kayla Harrison can make 135 [laughs] so I'm not even gonna go there. Whether it's fake or not, I'm gonna say at 145 [lbs]."

McCarthy believes that Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes would be ideal opponents for the former PFL champion.

"She can make the 145, she's done it, she's proven it. Her fight with either Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes at 145... It would draw huge eyeballs.... 145, either with Amanda or Chris. That's the way to go."

Check out Big John and Josh discussing Harrison's potential top prospects in the video below:

Kayla Harrison wants to test herself against Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

In a recent interview with MMA Underground, former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison sat down with host John Morgan to discuss her 'GOAT' status in the sport.

Morgan, the show's host, asked if a fight against a champion like Amanda Nunes or Chris Cyborg would help her gain the title. In response, the fighter stated that she is not concentrating on achieving the status right now. The former Judoka, however, claimed that a fight against such top contenders would definitely put her to the test and help her improve further in the game.

"I would like to fight them. Personally, because...I think they're both considered better than me right now, you know. And... I wanna test myself. Like, I don't wanna ...I'm not looking for a flawless record of 50-0. But all against people who are 0-0 or something... like, I wanna test myself. I want to fight the best girls... I wanna fight the best competition."

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

