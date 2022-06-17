"That is not a fight for him" - John McCarthy explains why Kamaru Usman would be 'stupid' to fight Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC referee John McCarthy believes it would be stupid of Kamaru Usman to match up against Jiri Prochazka.

Ali Abdelaziz, Kamaru Usman's manager, recently tweeted that the UFC welterweight champion could potentially beat top light-heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz, Prochazka, and Teixeira. The manager also stated that he is only saying what he believes to be true and does not intend to offend any of the fighters.

In response to the statement, John McCarthy chastised Usman's manager for making such claims. He believes it would be a mistake for the manager to put Usman up against Prochazka.

McCarthy spoke on the matter on a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast. He argued that the manager should "do a better job" than trying to match-up his client with fighters like Prochazka:

"No disrespect to Kamaru Usman in any fashion whatsoever. He's phenomenal, he's considered right now the powerful pound-for-pound best. His manager [Ali Abdelaziz] needs to do a better job than pick up f**king Canelo Alvarez in boxing or f**king Jiri Prochazka as a light heavyweight for his guy."

To back up his claims, the former UFC referee emphasized the purpose of having different weight classes in the sport. McCarthy believes Usman going up against Jiri Prochazka would be the wrong decision. This is because the Nigerian is almost 35 pounds lighter than the newly crowned light heavyweight champ:

"That's f**king stupid to sit there and think that, oh' he's gonna be able to just fight with Jiri. There's a reason for weight classes, Josh. And right now he's fighting in a weight class that's 35 freaking pounds lighter than where Jiri's at. Because Jiri, when he walks in that cage, he's gonna be 225. That is not a fight for him [Kamaru Usman] . That is stupid."

You can check out John McCarthy give his take in the video below:

Jiri Prochazka crowned the new Light heavyweight king

Jiri Prochazka snatched the light heavyweight title belt from Glover Teixeira at the recently concluded UFC 275 event with an all-time best performance.

'Denisa' survived several takedowns, including a vicious elbow from his opponent that completely bloodied his face. Despite the brutality, the Czech native pushed himself hard enough to secure a no-hooks rear-naked choke. He forced Teixeira to tap out just before the end of the fifth round.

UFC @ufc 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/A2v5S1YCTS

Jiri won the belt in his third match since joining the promotion. It will now be interesting to see how long the fighter will be able to hold the belt around his waist.

