"I started to vomit" - Glover Teixeira blames bad weight cut for getting tired at UFC 275

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka went to war at UFC 275 for twenty four and a half minutes, with Prochazka snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a rear-naked choke at 4:32 of the fifth round. No one expected Prochazka to catch Teixeira clean with a submission, but that's what happened. Now 'BJP' is the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

While Glover Teixeira was gracious in defeat, he has been pushing hard for an immediate rematch. According to the 42-year old, he was not at his best in the cage that night on account of a bad weight cut.

In an interview with Combate (translated by Google), Teixeira said:

"Even though it was nine-thirty at night, I cut the weight at 3:00 in the afternoon and stayed until nine-thirty at night without drinking water, without anything. And then when I started to recover, I started to vomit, I started to vomit ... I felt like vomiting, I couldn't do the interview after the weigh-in and that got in the way, got in the way in the fifth round there. I always talk to my students, 'The weight cut will get in your way, if it's a tough five-round fight, it will get in your way' And it got in the way. I think that was it ... I've never had a recovery like this."

Glover Teixeira added that he was still responsible for the bad weight cut. He said:

"The fight was brutal, I got tired, as I told you, I don't want to blame my camp, I can do the fight again, and I can get tired again. I want you to expose this part, I want to take away all responsibility, because the camp is everything, if I didn't lose the weight right, he did better than me, you know? If I didn't lose the weight properly, it was my fault, that's what I'm talking about, that I have to adjust, so it was totally my fault. I might be blaming it on the weight. I'm blaming the weight, but I'm taking responsibility for myself, understand?"

Asian Persuasion MMA @APMMA_net



#UFC275

#UFCSingapore Glover Teixeira was up on all three judges' scorecards when Jiri Prochazka submitted him with 28 seconds left of the fifth round. Glover Teixeira was up on all three judges' scorecards when Jiri Prochazka submitted him with 28 seconds left of the fifth round.#UFC275#UFCSingapore https://t.co/1rhyWIW7xL

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is already being talked about by "UFC bigwigs"

According to UFC commentator Michael Bisping, important people in the UFC are already talking about Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira having an immediate rematch. Bisping told BT Sport:

"I don't wanna tell tales out of school but I was just sitting with some of the UFC bigwigs and they were saying the same thing [a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira]. Obviously, Dana White wasn't there. So, he calls the shots but the general consensus around the dinner table was that, 'Oh, they should do a rematch. We should see that again.'"

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"They fully deserve a rematch."



What are the chances we see Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back?



fancies a stadium in Prague



#UFC275 "Both men left a piece of their soul in that octagon.""They fully deserve a rematch."What are the chances we see Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back? @AdamCatterall fancies a stadium in Prague "Both men left a piece of their soul in that octagon.""They fully deserve a rematch."What are the chances we see Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back?@AdamCatterall fancies a stadium in Prague 🍺#UFC275 https://t.co/7GWtwHaxKj

If there weren't any other contenders waiting for a shot, Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 would be more likely. However, this was the first light heavyweight title defense since October 2021. There's already contenders like Jan Blachowicz waiting in the wings, as well as the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev to think about.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far