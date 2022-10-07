John McCarthy explains why Michael Chandler will get title shot over Beneil Dariush despite big difference in records, Josh Thomson disagrees

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy explained why he thinks Michael Chandler will get a title shot over Beneil Dariush, assuming both fighters win each of their upcoming fights.

Dariush recently told journalist Helen Yee that the UFC would be a "clown show" if Chandler gets another opportunity before he does. McCarthy agrees that, in principle, Dariush should be favored over Chandler to contend for the title.

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below:

Beneil Dariush says it's a joke if Michael Chandler gets the title shot with a win over Dustin Poirier

However, the veteran MMA official believes Chandler is more likely to get another chance just because he's better than Dariush at talking and promoting himself. During the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy argued:

"Who deserves the title shot, the 3-2 guy or the 8-0 as far as what they've done? The biggest difference is: put a mic in front of Beneil Dariush and put a mic in front of Michael Chandler. And there's your difference. And that's why Michael Chandler will get the fight."

The MMA pioneer and current Bellator commentator added:

"I'm not saying that Beneil doesn't deserve it. He does! I believe he does based on what he did. But the difference is... Look at Michael Chandler on the mic – he's gold. Take a look at what he did with his fight with Tony Ferguson."

Check out the video below:

Chandler has ascended to superstar status after just a handful of fights in the UFC. Arguably one of his most memorable moments in the octagon came after his latest outing at UFC 274, when he put the entire 155-pound division on blast in an electric WWE-style promo.

Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler set for blockbuster matchups

Dariush and Chandler will each get an opportunity to make their case for a UFC lightweight title shot.

The Assyrian-American will go first this month when he takes on up-and-comer Mateusz Gamrot on the main card of UFC 280. Dariush has seven wins in a row with notable wins against Tony Ferguson, Diego Ferreira, and Drakkar Klose. Securing an eighth straight victory over Gamrot would make his case very difficult to deny.

See the poster below:

On the flipside, Chandler will face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November. 'Iron' is currently 2-2 in the UFC after memorable bouts against Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

