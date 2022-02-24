"Each guy has their thing" - John McCarthy insists Bobby Green 'could pull an upset' over Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49

John McCarthy believes Bobby Green might be able to pull off a win against Islam Makhachev in their upcoming match at UFC Vegas 49 on February 26,2022.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, 'Big John' broke down the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters. McCarthy opined that Green could win against Makhachev, though it would be hard for 'King' to counter Makhachev's grappling.

Speaking about how the fight between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green will unfold, 'Big John' said:

"Each guy has their thing. I know that Islam is good in a stand-up but he is half... as confident in his stand-up as he is in his ground. He is also half as confident in stand up as Bobby Green is in his... This is not an easy fight for Islam... It will definitely go past round and a half... I think Islam is the favorite. No doubt about it. But Bobby Green could pull it an upset. The biggest difference is he's gotta keep piecing Islam out for five rounds because I don't think his power is enough to put Islam out... I think Islam will be there the entire time. And that's five rounds of having to stay away from the grappling and the top pressure and submission game of Islam, not easy to do."

John McCarthy predicts the winner of a potential fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

John McCarthy indicated on an episode of the Weighing In podcast that Jared Cannonier will attempt to employ his ground game against Israel Adesanya.

The senior referee praised Cannonier's stand-up game but believes 'The Killa Gorilla' will demonstrate his wrestling abilities against the defending middleweight champion.

Speaking about how the potential fight would unfold, John McCarthy said:

"You have to respect the guy that can hurt you with one shot, that’s Jared Cannonier. [Israel Adesanya] is the more technical guy. There is no doubt about it. He’s got more tools in the toolbox. He’s that guy that can do it all. It’s gonna cause Cannonier problems. Cannonier’s a guy that most of the time he doesn’t want to be on the ground [but] he’s going to want to be on the ground against Izzy. Somewhere along this, you’re gonna see Cannonier becoming a wrestler and trying to take him down.”

