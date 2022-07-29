"Psychologically, that's a very smart tactic" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss Julianna Pena's trash-talking proficiency ahead of Amanda Nunes rematch

Josh Thomson and ‘Big’ John McCarthy have lauded Julianna Pena for the proficient trash talk against MMA legend Amanda Nunes. In an edition of the Weighing In Podcast, Thomson and McCarthy also addressed the Pena-Nunes rematch.

Their first fight transpired in December 2021 when Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission and captured the UFC women’s bantamweight title. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is now set to defend her title in an immediate rematch against 'The Lioness'.

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson addressed The Ultimate Fighter reality show that Pena and ‘The Lioness’ filmed together after their first fight. Thomson indicated that Pena unleashed scathing verbal attacks on Nunes during the TUF season.

‘The Punk’ noted that the champion gave great comebacks to Amanda Nunes’ trash talk. Pena responded to Nunes' claims and threats by simply bringing up their first fight and shutting her down, causing Thomson to state:

“She just keeps saying, ‘Where were you at the first time? Why didn’t you show up the first time?’ ‘I’m gonna show up this time.’ ‘That’s what you said last time.’ Like, she just keeps going back to this whole – you're telling me all the things that you said you will do to me.”

Similarly, former MMA referee John McCarthy praised the bantamweight champion for her psychological warfare against Nunes. Stressing upon Pena's stinging jibes, McCarthy said:

“Psychologically, that’s a very smart tactic, because I just keep bringing you back to – you can say what you want. Let’s go back to what happened. What happened? What happened? Because you’re bringing them back into what wasn’t a great performance for Amanda.”

Watch Thomson and McCarthy discuss the topic at 0:24 in the video below:

Julianna Pena’s coach reveals Amanda Nunes’ only path to victory against her

Reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is scheduled to defend her belt in a rematch against UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Their highly-anticipated matchup will headline the UFC 277 event on July 30th.

In episode 1 of the UFC 277 Embedded Vlog Series, Julianna Pena’s coach Wayne Gregory claimed that no fighter can go toe-to-toe with her and emerge victorious. He believes that the only way Amanda Nunes or anyone else can beat 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is by finishing her. Gregory said:

“There's no one I see out there right now that has the ability to beat her. Once they lock the cage and you're in there with Julianna Pena for twenty-five minutes, you're gonna have to stop her otherwise you're getting crushed."

Watch Gregory’s assessment at 8:26 in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far