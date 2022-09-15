"He understood what he possessed" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson pay tribute to Nate Diaz's long and legendary career in the UFC

Nate Diaz's storied UFC career has most likely reached its conclusion following his fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 that took place on September 10.

On their Weighing In podcast, hosts 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson took the time to discuss and pay tribute to Diaz's 15-year run in the UFC.

Diaz had his last bout in the UFC following a lengthy contract dispute with the promotion, where he claimed that the MMA organization was holding his career hostage. Nate Diaz is one of the most popular mixed martial artists ever and many fans are awaiting to see what his next move is.

Former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy and former UFC lightweight fighter Josh Thomson discussed Diaz's legendary UFC career on their latest podcast. Thomson began by stating:

"He understood what he possessed. He possessed the power. He's like 'Look, I know all that trash you talked about me moving the needle, it's all bulls**t. I am the money fight. Everyone knows I'm the money fight.' Jorge Masvidal knows Nate Diaz is the money fight. Nate put that fight together, but that was the bad motherf**ker belt... sure, maybe he came out on the losing end of that stick--"

McCarthy then interrupted to state:

"But he didn't lose. It's the one thing about him that is remarkable. He's got a lot of losses in his career. He doesn't lose ground off of those losses and it's because of the way that he fights, the intesity when he steps in there. There is 'I don't quit, I just keep coming forward, I just keep on going after you' and people, that resonates with them. It makes it to where people go 'I don't care if he lost'."

Watch John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss Nate Diaz starting at the 1:11:56 mark:

Could a Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy still happen?

With Nate Diaz set to leave the UFC, many are wondering what his next move will be. One fight that all fans would love to see would be a trilogy matchup against Conor McGregor. The two fighters split two matchups back in 2016 and many believe there is still unfinished business between them.

Following Diaz's victory over Tony Ferguson, McGregor congratulated his long-time rival on playing out his UFC contract. He also noted that a trilogy will happen, even with Diaz no longer in the UFC.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

Our trilogy will happen. Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.

Diaz also shared his desire to complete the trilogy with McGregor. Following his UFC 279 victory, the mixed martial arts free agent stated that he wants to finish the trilogy with McGregor. He added that he wants the fight to be a mixed martial arts event.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.



Full youtu.be/fZy1ntNQDOI "I would like to finish that trilogy."Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.Full #UFC279 post-fight scrum "I would like to finish that trilogy."Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.Full #UFC279 post-fight scrum ▶️ youtu.be/fZy1ntNQDOI https://t.co/6vd3I6eemM

It is unclear if that will happen as McGregor is still under contract with the UFC, however, the earning potential for both fighters would be hard to pass up. Diaz recently formed his own MMA promotion and it is possible that he could team up with the UFC to make the trilogy happen.

